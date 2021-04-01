Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0206

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $103,439.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 174,262,608 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

