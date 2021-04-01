Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 469,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:HY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,774. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

