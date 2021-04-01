Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1.31 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00326066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.15 or 0.00780637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029069 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,542,016 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars.

