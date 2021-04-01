I-Mab to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of I-Mab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $48.47 on Thursday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

