IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.45

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 11179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBG. TD Securities lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Laurentian lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.08. The firm has a market cap of C$326.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

