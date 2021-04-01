iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.39% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of IBDN opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

