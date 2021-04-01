iBTC (IBTC) Trading Up 27.4% This Week

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One iBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $46,022.58 and $45.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iBTC has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00063305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00320305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00088166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.41 or 0.00726039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029324 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

Buying and Selling iBTC

