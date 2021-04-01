iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Down 4.5%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 1,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 217,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $501.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

