ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $118.00 at Truist Securities

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

ICFI traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.50. 1,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. ICF International has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ICF International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

