ichi.farm Price Reaches $3.92 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.11 or 0.00368853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.67 or 0.00801313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00088716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029562 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.