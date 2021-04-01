Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

ICHR traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,809. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

