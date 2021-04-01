iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Up to $11.77

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $12.58. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 2,925 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after buying an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,219 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

