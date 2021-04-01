ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.42.

Shares of ICLR traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.75. 3,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

