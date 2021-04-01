ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,182 shares during the period. ICU Medical makes up approximately 2.0% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 1.28% of ICU Medical worth $57,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.07. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,968. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.46. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.