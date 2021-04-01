IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) recently:
- 3/24/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $33.00.
- 3/24/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $33.00.
- 3/17/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 3,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.11.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
