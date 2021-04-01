IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) recently:

3/24/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $33.00.

3/24/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $33.00.

3/17/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 3,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

