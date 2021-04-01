Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.88).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

IDRA opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders have sold 32,324 shares of company stock valued at $80,971 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

