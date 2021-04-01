IDEX Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $84.30 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00051386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00642018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

