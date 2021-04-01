Idle Price Tops $11.04 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Idle token can now be bought for $11.04 or 0.00018631 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $14.11 million and $308,016.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.00328856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.03 or 0.00778322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00088584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028900 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,278,975 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.