IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.46

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 3425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $594.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,489 shares of company stock valued at $109,105. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

