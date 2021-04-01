IG Gold (IGG) Trading Up 26.3% Over Last Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. IG Gold has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $55,368.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00063734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00317807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019596 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.60 or 0.00638846 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

