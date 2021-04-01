IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $76.69 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,318,000 after acquiring an additional 460,573 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,948,000 after buying an additional 511,090 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,121 shares of company stock valued at $379,305 in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

