Ignition (IC) Market Cap Hits $129,058.36

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Ignition has a market capitalization of $129,058.36 and $670.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 57.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,018.38 or 0.99961426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00105016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001736 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,413,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,761 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.