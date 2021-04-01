IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.1 days.

IGO stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. IGO has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

