iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. iHeartMedia posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million.

IHRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 830,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

