Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.

About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM)

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

