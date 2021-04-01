ILCOIN (ILC) Market Cap Hits $5.46 Million

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $45,712.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One ILCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ILCOIN alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005709 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ILCOIN Token Profile

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,619,607,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,911,237 tokens. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.