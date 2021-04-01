Illuvium Achieves Market Cap of $7.60 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $40.85 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $78.14 or 0.00131957 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00320088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.59 or 0.00784597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00089379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,296 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.