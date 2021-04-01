ImageCoin (IMG) Price Up 21.2% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $580,313.23 and approximately $155,121.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,049,726 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

