IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 716,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IMARA from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IMARA by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IMARA in the third quarter valued at $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IMARA by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

IMRA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,623. IMARA has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

