imbrex Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $156,975.39 and approximately $7,858.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.09 or 0.00640380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

