IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240.42 ($16.21).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,326 ($17.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,381.11 ($18.04). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,308.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In other news, insider Ajai Puri purchased 3,000 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Also, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,764.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

