ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 1,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,478. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

