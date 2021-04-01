Impactive Capital LP Boosts Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares during the quarter. SLM accounts for approximately 13.5% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned approximately 1.86% of SLM worth $86,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

