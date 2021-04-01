Impactive Capital LP Purchases New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,389,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,894,000. KBR makes up 11.5% of Impactive Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned 1.68% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 857.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 629,039 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,089. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.56 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

