Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $754.24

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 754.24 ($9.85) and traded as low as GBX 732 ($9.56). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 776 ($10.14), with a volume of 110,769 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 754.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 673.33.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £840,000 ($1,097,465.38). Also, insider Charlie Ridge sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £212,497.50 ($277,629.34).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

