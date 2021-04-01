Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,873.50 ($24.48).

IMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 6,800 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.49) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,432.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,442.69. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

