Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.87.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE IMO opened at C$30.44 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$22.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

