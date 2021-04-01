Incent Trading Up 177.2% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $71,045.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 177.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.88 or 0.00784575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00088999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029116 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

