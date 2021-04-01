Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $5.78 on Top Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $471,907.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $5.78 or 0.00009796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00063709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.00329413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.08 or 0.00805062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028858 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

