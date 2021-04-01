Indorse Token Trading Up 8.3% This Week (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $6,389.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.73 or 0.00637701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

IND is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.