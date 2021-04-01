INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Up 48.2% in March

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $60.16 on Thursday. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $340.69 million, a P/E ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.