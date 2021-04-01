Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Infinera worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Infinera stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

