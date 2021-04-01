Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) versus QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Head to Head Survey

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.75%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.24 $6.23 million $0.50 29.96 QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats QuantumScape on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

