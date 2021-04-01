ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 319,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,567,078 shares.The stock last traded at $12.22 and had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ING. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

