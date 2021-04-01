Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.21. 298,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,567. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.