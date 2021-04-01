Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $16.93

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $19.61. Inhibrx shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

INBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth about $2,168,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.