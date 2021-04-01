Innova Price Hits $0.14 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded up 128.5% against the US dollar. Innova has a market cap of $946,230.64 and $35,706.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010328 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

