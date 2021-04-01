Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDEC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of PDEC opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

