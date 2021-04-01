Inscription Capital LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $235.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

