Insider Buying: Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Insider Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,454.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at C$817,255.26.

On Monday, March 29th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 26,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$781,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$635,375.00.

TSE GCG traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.50. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.12. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$818.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

